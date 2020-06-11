Saddleworth charity turns to virtual world to raise funds to support women’s education

IN a world that is turning differently thanks to Covid-19, supporters of the Saddleworth Palestine Women Scholarship Fund (SPWSF) turned to the virtual world to continued their support and fundraising.

The group sponsors women into higher education in Gaza and the West Bank as university education there around £600 per year, but due to widespread poverty that is beyond the means of many. SPWSF had to cancel its annual Spring event but undeterred brought together 61 people in a virtual online meeting instead.

Each displayed the name of one of the students they support to demonstrate solidarity with them at this most testing of times.

Michele Abendstern, the group’s chair, said: “Our fundraisers are crucial to ensure our commitment to the students.

“We were so disappointed not to be able to meet in person, but it was uplifting to see so many people coming together virtually to show their support.

“The response on social media was incredible, with donations and messages of support from the Middle East as well as around the country.”

The event’s social media storm brought in nearly £1,000 for the fund and raised global awareness of the group’s support for women in Palestine.

Project assistant Wafaa A ELDerawi sent a message of thanks from Gaza where he explained how difficult life is for the students. With universities closed, students rely on a patchy internet service to study and take their exams online.

“Many of them do not have a laptop at all,” he said. “This is in addition to frequent outages of electricity so students have to organise their study schedule according to the short electricity hours, often they study at night.”

SPWSF, together with groups in Sheffield and Bolton, sponsors 61 women in Gaza and the West Bank through higher education.

The group meets regularly and welcomes new members. If you are interested in joining the group or supporting events, email: saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

