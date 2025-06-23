A record year of fundraising for Saddleworth Round Table

A SOCIAL club for like-minded young men is proving that community spirit is alive and well in Saddleworth.

Indeed, Saddleworth Round Table’s fundraising efforts in supporting worthwhile local causes have just had a record year!

The long-standing voluntary organisation has been organising events and getting behind charities and community groups now for 67 years.

In the 2024/25 financial year alone, the Round Table donated £30,550 to local charities and causes – including £12,000 in one day alone at the annual Santa Dash event.

Among the recipients of £250 grants were the Scouts, Saddleworth Art Trail, Uppermill Conservative Club, and Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.

Larger grants were also awarded, with £1,000 going to Saddleworth Rushcart; £1,500 to Saddleworth Carers; £2,400 to Millgate Arts Centre; and £7,500 to support a person with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) to adapt their home.

The social club has supported local sports clubs by sponsoring kits for Uppermill FC and the Saddleworth Rangers’ Under-14s international trip to France.

Daniel Langhorn, the recently-elected chairman of Saddleworth Round Table, is proud of the vital support it helps to provide to the local community.

He said: “Saddleworth Round Table exists for two main reasons. The first is to bring like-minded people together who care deeply about their community, villages and town. The second is to support these places by creating events, spaces and ultimately charitable funding to distribute.

“2024/25 saw our most successful year of fundraising and donations. Santa Dash broke our previous year record for attendance and donations, and events such as Steam Fest and Comedy Night provided top-ups throughout the year.

“Key donations provided went to IntraQuest and their mission to provide various levels of therapy to families and individuals; support for Saddleworth Rangers; doubling down on our long-standing relationship with Uppermill FC; supporting local brass bands and many more along the way.”

The Round Table is always looking for new members of men aged 18 to 45, and community causes which need financial support. For more information, contact Daniel on daniel.langhorn@outlook.com or 07790 150 004.

The group meets on the first Thursday of every month at The White Hart Inn in Lydgate.