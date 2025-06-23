Girlguiding steps up as locals join historic hike

A GROUP of local people will be taking part in the biggest walking event in Girlguiding history.

The walk will begin high upon a Saddleworth village and marks a special milestone for Britain’s first national trail.

On Saturday, June 28, members of Girlguiding North West England will mark the 60th anniversary of the Pennine Way – by covering the entire route in one day!

Our local county of Lancashire South East will have volunteers walking part of the route – from Standedge Cutting in Diggle to The White House pub in Littleborough in Rochdale.

“Walking is and always has been a key activity for all those in the organisation,” said event organiser Diane Grey.

“It’s great to see so many past and present members of Girlguiding taking part in what we believe will be the largest walking event in our history. Everyone feels better for having had a walk in the fresh air!”

They anticipate a record turnout for the celebrations of the Pennine Way – which spans 268 miles from Edale in Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm in Scotland.

Considered the most iconic long-distance trail in the UK, it typically takes three weeks to walk the entire distance.

Over 700 members of Girlguiding past and present are set to take part across the whole route.

Participants range from Rainbows (aged four to seven) walking one mile in Gargrave, north Yorkshire, to Rangers (aged 14 to 18) trekking over remote moorland as training for their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

There will also be adult groups – including members of the Girlguiding branch Trefoil Guild – who will use it as an opportunity to get together for some social walking.

Excitement for the challenge is building among the local Girlguiding contingent.

County Commissioner Nicola Robinson said: “We have recently started a monthly County Walking Group for our volunteers and have seen an increase in members joining.

“Whether it be for the social aspect or even just some me time away from unit nights, we are all excited to take on this challenge and to be part of what will be the largest walking event in the history of Girlguiding!”

Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, helps provide new opportunities and experiences – such as camping, bowling, learning how to cooperate, and other life skills.