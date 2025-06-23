MASHUP calls for young creators to be part of creative explosion

ARE you a young creator into dance, music, drama, film, writing, digital or doing else that doesn’t fit into a box?

MASHUP is your chance to dive into a fast-paced, high-energy week of creativity, where artforms collide, new ideas spark, and you collaborate with other artists to make something fresh, bold and completely new.

MASHUP is looking for around 15 young people (aged 18–25) living in Oldham who want to create and perform original work, and a wider circle to respond and get inspired.

No experience is needed as this is about taking creative risks, trying new things, and being part of something epic.

Successful applicants will be guided by artist mentors across music, theatre, digital media and more to create a three-minute performance that is powerful, polished and totally yours.

MASHUP takes place in Oldham with space and support during the week. You will need to be available from 10am to 5pm on August 9, 10, 16 and 17.

There will be a full-on creative experience with the chance to meet a new creative community, make industry connections and look at next steps. A stipend of £250 will be available.

MASHUP said: “This isn’t a competition – it’s a team, a mashup, a movement. We’re forming a new creative crew.

“You bring your ideas, we bring the support. We want to hear big and small ideas, new bold collabs, and a mashup of music, movement, stories, visuals and vibes — all mixed by you.”

You can apply now to be part of MASHUP by finding out more online or filling in this online form. Alternatively, you can send a voice note or video to info@coliseum.org.uk

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday, June 29.

There will be drop-in sessions where you can speak with a member of the team to say hello, ask any questions, receive application support and have a go at their Creative Ideas Generator:

Monday, June 23 from 5.30pm – 7.30pm at Chadderton Library, OL9 0JW

Wednesday, June 25 from 5.30pm – 7pm at Fitton Hill Library, OL8 2QD

Saturday, June 28 from 1pm – 3pm at Oldham Library, OL1 1AL

Drop-in Support Sessions at Mahdlo Youth Zone, OL1 3SE, every Thursday from 4pm – 6pm

Or you can email henderson-cox@mahdloyz.orgto arrange a 1-to-1.

If you have any questions about MASHUP, email helengoodman@coliseum.org.uk

MASHUP is an Oldham Coliseum Theatre project, working in partnership and developed with support from Oldham Theatre Workshop, MAHDLO and Northern Roots.