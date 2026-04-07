A62 closed at Standedge as emergency crews tackle fire near Diggle

Emergency services are currently responding to a fire on the A62 in the Standedge area, forcing a full road closure between Diggle and Marsden.

Fire crews and other responders are at the scene dealing with the incident, and motorists are being urged to avoid the route.

The closure is causing significant disruption across the trans‑Pennine stretch, with drivers advised to follow diversion routes and expect delays until the situation is brought under control.

More pictures from the scene courtesy of Saddleworth Independent reader, Shaun Leaver

@ggc_media Emergency services are currently responding to a fire on the A62 in the Standedge area, forcing a full road closure between Diggle and Marsden. Fire crews and other responders are at the scene dealing with the incident, and motorists are being urged to avoid the route. One of our readers has been in touch with video footage of the area which he captured when out walking. Video by Shaun Leaver ♬ original sound – GGC Media