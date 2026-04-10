Appeal for Dobcross Whit Friday volunteers

THE CALL has gone out for more volunteers to make sure Dobcross’ Whit Friday goes swimmingly.

As well as the brass band contest on May 29, the traditional Whit Walks and a children’s sports afternoon are planned.

And while many people have signalled their intention to lend a hand, more support is needed.

Roles on the day will include carrying churches’ banners in the morning procession and helping with the children’s sports afternoon.

Several jobs at the band contest need occupying, including board carrying, selling programmes and facilitating the flow of bands.

Church Fields will also need setting up the evening before, while someone will be needed for house-to-house collections of donations for Brownhill Lane and Ryefields in the three weeks leading to Whit Friday.

The event programme, which this year includes words from pupils at Dobcross’ Holy Trinity C of E School – is now on sale at Dobcross Village Store, Saddler and the Band Club.

And donations can be made by clicking https://www.gofundme.com/f/dobcross-whit-friday-2026.

A volunteers meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 20th at the Swan.

Anyone wanting further information, or offering their services, is asked to contact Sue Skinner by emailing purplesue23@gmail.com or calling 07938 826989.