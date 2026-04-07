Uppermill Band to give Mossley A Grand Day Out

UPPERMILL Band is to treat people to A Grand Day Out at its latest concert.

And Wallace and Gromit will again be the inspiration.

Following last summer’s success of The Wrong Trousers Live, which saw sold out performances and even a waiting list for tickets, it is returning with another much-loved classic.

For Saturday, May 9 will see it perform A Grand Day Out Live at The Vale in Mossley.

A spokesperson for Uppermill Band said: “This is a unique experience where the iconic film is brought to life with a live brass band soundtrack performed by your local Uppermill Band.

“After also delighting audiences with The Snowman across three performances at Christmas, the band is excited to continue bringing live music to the community in a fun and accessible way.”

Wallace and Gromit fans will have three chance to see the show on May 9, for there will be showings at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.

The spokesperson added: “Of course, popcorn will be available to complete the cinema atmosphere!

“Come along, support your local band and experience the magic of live music like never before.”

Tickets, priced at £10.78 for adults and £8.62 for children, including booking fees, can be bought by clicking https://www.ticketsource.com/uppermill-band.