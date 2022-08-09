Incredible Edible digging in across Saddleworth

INCREDIBLE Edible Saddleworth is blossoming nicely after setting up new bases across Saddleworth’s villages.

The community group works on reclaiming unused pieces of land to grow food for everyone to enjoy.

Inspired by Incredible Edibles Todmorden, the group launched in June 2021 at St Chad’s Parish Centre on Church Road in Uppermill where they grow fruit, vegetables and herbs in the yard.

At the time, local member Sheila Thorp said: “It’s such a simple idea, and we hope to adapt it in Saddleworth to develop several growing sites and involve as many people as possible.

“Links have been made with schools and local organisations including the Women’s Institute and the Canal and River Trust.

“We think it’s an exciting project for families and people of all ages and skills.”

Now, they have secured a base at Brownhill Nature Garden in Dobcross thanks to the support of Parish Councillors Max Woodvine, Pam Byrne and Environmental Services.

They have also been supported by a £200 donation from Saddleworth Parish Council to help them continue to grow.



And they are already putting the money to good use, planting fruit and vegetables like potatoes, rhubarb, lettuce, radish, and carrots as well as planting and potting a variety of herbs and blackcurrant bushes.

Cllr Byrne said: “Incredible Edibles is not just about growing food – it creates community companionship, an interest in knowledge of where food comes from, is usually outside and gives a feeling of achievement when the crops are grown.

“For young or old, and especially for those alone, this experience of wellbeing is invaluable.

“I also know where I can get a few chives as well!”

They have also secured a base at the Leisure Centre in Uppermill, and have helped to plant and tidy the planters at the cemetery on Gellfield Lane.

And they are also digging in at another new site at St Mary’s Church in Greenfield, filling planters with an assortment of herbs and vegetables.

Parishioners of all ages brought along seedlings, expertise, and enthusiasm, and children helped fill planters with compost, potted up beans and onions, and designed signs.

Working in partnership, Incredible Edible Saddleworth and St Mary’s Church will plant and maintain the garden for people to come and pick the food when it’s ready.

Part of St Mary’s Eco Church initiative, this new community allotment will provide opportunities for churchgoers and residents to learn more about growing produce and to enjoy the fruits of their labours, with the added bonus of bringing life and greenery to the church grounds.

Anyone interested in getting involved in Incredible Edible is welcome to join in (gardening skills are not necessary).

Find out more on their Facebook page or email incredibleediblesaddleworth@gmail.com

• Incredible Edible Saddleworth’s base at Brownhill Nature Garden has been targeted by vandals on a few occasions in recent weeks.

The vandalism included damage to the signs and water butt, and uprooting and trampling on plants, fruit and vegetables.

The incidents have been referred to the police for investigation.

