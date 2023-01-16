‘Adorable’ tribute to national treasure Dora at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre

THE TALE of Oldham lass turned national treasure Dora Bryan is coming back to her home turf with a performance at the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

West End star and Olivier Award nominee Rosie Ashe – who has appeared in The Phantom of the Opera, The Witches of Eastwick and Mary Poppins – plays the icon in Adorable Dora.

Over nearly eight decades, after going to the now former Hathershaw County Primary School and starting off at Oldham Repertory Theatre, the actress did it all.

Dora was in everything, from pantomime and Carry On films to Shakespeare, from Last of the Summer Wine and Absolutely Fabulous to Dinner Ladies.

Perhaps most importantly is her iconic and BAFTA Award winning performance in the film A Taste Of Honey.

Dora died in 2014 at the age of 91 but her legacy is too big to overlook and Rosie and Paul Knight – who has worked on 42nd Street and Forbidden Broadway – will take you on a fascinating musical voyage through her life.

Expect fun, music and laughter with excerpts from Hello Dolly, The Water Gypsies and many more.

The show tells the tale of Dora’s often turbulent life and recreates some of Dora’s best known and best loved theatrical creations.

As well as appearing in it, Adorable Dora has been written by Rosie, who said: “I’ve always been a huge fan or Dora and during a clear out in lockdown I discovered an old cassette of hers which inspired me to write the show.

“After months of research into Dora’s life and speaking with many people who had known and worked with her Adorable Dora was born.

“It’s a privilege to play her and to keep her spirit alive on stage and I am thrilled to be bringing the show to Saddleworth as Oldham is famously where Dora grew up and started her career in showbusiness.”

Adorable Dora, which is directed by Ben Stock and has musical direction from Paul Knight, has recently played around the country to the delight of critics and audience members alike.

*ADORABLE Dora will be at Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, March 3, starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost “20.50 and can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/

