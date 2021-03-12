Adult learning is top of class at Hopwood Hall

Advertisement feature for Hopwood Hall College

HOPWOOD Hall College saw adult learning go from strength to strength at the start of 2021 – and there are more exciting opportunities on the horizon.

The college – which has campuses in Middleton and Rochdale – began the year by unveiling a fresh batch of free (subject to eligibility) online courses for those aged 19+.

This includes the Ultimate Lockdown Toolkit, a set of short taster sessions designed to equip people with useful skills on everything from vehicle maintenance to DIY.



The nifty virtual classes are delivered by the college’s expert teachers and have been enjoyed by adults from every borough of Greater Manchester.

Alongside these online pathways, Hopwood’s well-established flexible learning courses are taking off and are perfect for those looking to expand their skillset throughout the spring and summer.

These largely remote courses – which feature a wide range of Level 2 qualifications – arm adults with the ability to juggle education with commitments such as work and family.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College, said: “There’s so much to look forward to for people who want a fresh start as the country starts to come out of lockdown.

“These free courses have been designed for convenience and can be completed from the comfort of your own home.

“I’d encourage everyone to consider this amazing offer because now really is a fantastic time to add to your skills and improve your knowledge.”

In the past, people from different backgrounds and with varying goals have turned to flexible learning.



This includes those who are unemployed, furloughed or simply feel like they’re not reaching their full potential.

And many praise their course for boosting their confidence and improving their career prospects.

The Ultimate Lockdown Toolkit – which will continue alongside flexible learning options – has also been hailed as a fantastic way to make good use of spare time.

Find out more online: www.hopwood.ac.uk/part-time-short-courses-1/

