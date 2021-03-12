St Mary’s Church runs pen pal programme to connect generations

By Jacklin Kwan

WHEN lockdown loomed after Christmas, the congregation at St Mary’s Church in Greenfield got creative to make sure they could keep connected.

They launched a pen pal initiative so the children and older churchgoers could keep in touch, sharing their experiences and thoughts during the pandemic.

They exchanged letters, cards and even small gifts to pass the long hours at home.

The Reverend Barbara Christopher said the scheme was inspired by the church’s Remembrance Day programme, hosted on Zoom last November.

They discovered the children who attended were fascinated by the stories of older church members – showing how much the two different generations could learn and benefit from each other’s company.



“It was a lovely way of giving the younger people something active to do and let the older people know that they’re not forgotten,” the Rev Christopher said.

Jessica Fox, 9, has loved getting to know her pen pal, 92-year-old Joan Jones, who has been a member of the church since moving to Greenfield over 30 years ago.

Jessica, who is also raising money for St Mary’s Church by making lemon curd and orange marmalade, said: “I really love being friends with Joan, she is so lovely.

“I check the mailbox every day excitedly to see whether there is anything from my pen friend.

“She even sent me an angel which watches over me while I do my work every day.”



Joan added: “It is an absolute joy to me and I think it is for Jessica too.”

Other enthusiastic young letter-writers include Amelia and Sophia Allmand who are writing to Heather Shaw and Alison O’Brien respectively.

Amelia, 10, said: “I felt excited as I was writing my card, hoping I would get a reply and learn about the life of my new pen pal.”

Sophia, 8, said: “I love writing to Alison because I get so excited when I got a reply letter back.

She told me all about her cat and I have drawn a cat card to send back.”

Gabby, 12, and Annie Harrison, 7, write to Trish and Margaret and love being part of the scheme, learning and sharing.

Annie said: “Getting a letter in the post was the best feeling. Margaret is really nice, we have not met so I really like learning about her.”

The pen pal of Esme, 10, and Willow Fryer, 8, is Margaret Wood.



The pair said: “We’ve never had post of our own come through the letterbox. It was so exciting getting a letter and now we love writing back.”

The Rev Christopher hopes to hold a celebratory service where pen pals can meet once regular church services resume.

