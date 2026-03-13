Age UK Oldham seeks vital volunteers to help at sessions

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help a vital Oldham cause deliver its support.

Age UK in the town is looking for friendly, reliable people to assist its Older Together Friendship Groups.

The sessions bring older people together to socialise, build confidence and reduce loneliness.

And anyone who puts their hand up to volunteer will help create a warm, welcoming space where friendships grow and everyone feels included.

They welcome members and help them feel at home and chat, listen, and encourage participation.

Tasks at sessions include supporting activities and games and helping with refreshments, washing up or setting up the room.

No special skills are needed – just a kind heart and a little time.

Full support is also provided to those who make a genuine difference in their community, meet new people, gain valuable experience and keep active and engaged.

To find out more about volunteering, contact Age UK Oldham by calling 0161 633 0213 or by emailing info@ageukoldham.org.uk.