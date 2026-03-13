New tearoom opens at The Swan Inn, Dobcross

A CHARMING new traditional tearoom has launched inside a historic Saddleworth pub.

The Swan Inn, a Grade II-listed pub overlooking Dobcross Square, is offering locals a new spot for a quiet brew and homemade treats.

The upstairs room, once used for functions, has been transformed into a calm, vintage-style space designed for people to relax, meet friends, or simply enjoy a peaceful moment away from the bustle of the bar downstairs.

Named ‘Dob X Tea’, the idea came from the team’s desire to create “somewhere calm for a proper brew,” adding a new dimension to one of Saddleworth’s best-loved pubs.

A historic setting with a new twist

The Swan Inn, affectionately known as Top House, dates back to 1765 and is one of Dobcross’ most recognisable landmarks. With its stone floors, open fires and traditional charm, the pub has long been a favourite with villagers and visitors.

What locals can expect

Traditional teas and coffees served in a homely, old-fashioned setting

Homemade cakes and light bites

A peaceful space ideal for catch-ups, reading, or a mid-walk rest

A new community hub that complements the pub’s existing food and drink offering

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