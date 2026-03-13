Concerns raised over Dobcross mill housing plan

PEOPLE living and businesses operating near the site of planning development of 26 homes in Dobcross have told of their fears over the project.

Angela and Ian Dronsfield, of Royton-based form Dronsfields, have applied to Oldham Council for outline permission to demolish the remaining buildings at Wall Hill Mill and put properties in their place.

Under the proposals, new access would be constructed by extending Mill Lane, which meets Wall Hill Road close to its junction with the main Oldham Road.

And those living and working in the area have voiced their concerns, saying they believe it could increase traffic on an already difficult rural access lane while also threatening local jobs and community facilities.

They also believe it would ‘significantly worsen existing safety issues’ for those who rely on the narrow Mill Lane, which currently supports several local businesses and community facilities.

One of those being Manor House Barn Swimming School, of which a representative said: “This is a small rural lane that already presents challenges for drivers.

“Introducing potentially dozens of additional vehicles every day could create serious access and safety concerns for the families who visit the pool.”

An application for residential use of the site was approved in 2008, but it was never sold, resulting in renovation by K&M Global Ltd, which now occupies it for industrial use and has more than 20 employees, many of whom live locally.

Objectors say plans for a safer improved junction on to Wall Hill Road were drawn up as far back as 2005, but the improvements have never been delivered.

They add: “There have been multiple high profile incidents of HGVs attempting to turn into the site from the A62 and getting stuck.

“This would be avoided if the new access road was developed.”

Residents also raised environmental concerns, noting that wildlife including barn owls, deer and numerous bird species are frequently seen around the site and along the adjacent bridleway.

One added: “This isn’t just about one development. It’s about road safety, protecting community facilities and supporting local jobs.”

So far, the application has received more supporting comments than objections and documents state: “The site is unsightly and has an incongruous appearance in relation to the character of the wider landscape setting.

“The condition of the buildings is poor, and substantial investment would be required to bring the site up to ‘standard.’

“The council has already accepted in the past that the site is no longer suitable for continued employment use and that the optimal use for the land is residential.

“Indeed, the site is identified through the Oldham Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) 2024 as being suitable, achievable and available for residential development and it is noted as having capacity for 26 residential dwellings in the longer-term.

“The proposed redevelopment of the site for housing, to include an upgraded and suitably designed vehicular access off Wall Hill Road, would result in a number of significant benefits for the community.

“The existing dangerous manoeuvres by commercial vehicles entering and exiting the site would be removed and this would be beneficial to all highway users with the prospects for road accidents avoided.

“Most ecological impacts associated with the works can be managed and reduced through a combination of avoidance or mitigation such as appropriate timings of works.”

One comment against reads: “Living near the top of Wall Hill Road, the traffic at the moment is fast and busy.

“Building another road near the top will only make this more dangerous for everyone.

“When you turn into Wall Hill Road from Oldham Road, or are driving up Wall Hill Road to Oldham Road, there are always issues.

“We’ve lived here for 25 years and the number of crashes, bumps, scrapes and near misses is ridiculous.

“Building another road so near the top and the amount of traffic from 26 new properties will make this so much worse.”

Greater Manchester Ecology Unit commented: “I welcome the opening up of a section of the Wall Hill Brook.

“Clarification is however required relating bats and the biodiversity baseline value of area habitats.

“Other potential ecological issues include badger, nesting birds, priority species, invasive species and protection of the watercourse during construction.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse the outline permission.