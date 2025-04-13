Ahoy there, mateys! Pirate days return to Uppermill with The Little Blue Boat

Set sail on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal this Easter weekend

Get ready for a swashbuckling family adventure this Easter as The Little Blue Boat, run by the Huddersfield Canal Society, hosts its ever-popular Pirate Days from Good Friday, April 18 to Easter Monday, April 21.

Departing from the canal at the rear of the Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill, trips will run continuously from 11am to approximately 3:30pm each day.

Each cruise lasts around 15 to 20 minutes, offering a fun-filled experience for both children and adults.

Don your best pirate attire (or come as you are – costumes are optional) and enjoy the scenic canal while supporting a much-loved local tradition.

The event is donation-based – no set fare, just give what you can to help keep The Little Blue Boat afloat and operating in Uppermill.

After the Easter event, the boat hopes to continue weekend cruises through to Halloween, subject to volunteer crew availability.

