Featured News Oldham

Air ambulance called as emergency services respond to building collapse in Oldham

Gemma Carter March 24, 2026

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have descended on King Street in Oldham town centre this afternoon following reports of a building collapse.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene, with a large emergency response quickly established in the area.

Emergency services at the scene of a building collapse in Oldham. Image by Kwok Wong

Details about the extent of the collapse and whether there are any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The area has been cordoned off as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.