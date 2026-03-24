Air ambulance called as emergency services respond to building collapse in Oldham

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have descended on King Street in Oldham town centre this afternoon following reports of a building collapse.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene, with a large emergency response quickly established in the area.
Details about the extent of the collapse and whether there are any injuries have not yet been confirmed.
The area has been cordoned off as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.
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