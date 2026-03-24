Thousands of acts of kindness shared by pupils in ‘Big Serve’ initiative

Pupils and staff at Hey with Zion CofE/Methodist Primary School and Rosehill Methodist Primary Academy have been spreading kindness across their communities as part of a major Trust-wide initiative.

The schools joined others within the Epworth Education Trust for the ‘Big Serve’ programme, which has inspired an impressive 13,418 acts of kindness.

The coordinated effort encouraged pupils and staff to take part in meaningful acts both in school and across their local areas, from visiting care homes and supporting nurseries to volunteering at food banks and promoting safer parking near schools.

Across the Trust’s 10 schools, the initiative also saw £10,889.42 raised for charities and community causes, underlining the scale of the project and the generosity shown by those involved.

Julie-ann Hewitt, CEO of Epworth Education Trust, said: “Kindness sits at the heart of everything we stand for as a Trust family. The Big Serve is about empowering our children to recognise the impact they can have on others and showing them that even the smallest gesture can make a meaningful difference.

“We are incredibly proud of the compassion and community spirit being shown across our schools.”

Examples of the initiative in action included pupils visiting care homes, writing and delivering cards to residents, helping to clean churches, organising fundraising events and creating gifts for members of the community.

The Trust also assembled care packages, including Mother and Baby boxes and New Beginnings boxes, which will be donated to families in need through a partner charity.

Leaders say the Big Serve forms part of a wider commitment to ensuring pupils gain experiences beyond the classroom, helping them develop not only academically but also as compassionate and active members of their communities.