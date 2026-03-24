Plans for 331 new homes at Oldham’s Princes Gate move ahead

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to create three new tower blocks with more than 300 homes in Oldham Mumps are forging ahead.

Princes Gate, a former car park, will become the first site to be developed under a multi-million pound plan to transform the town centre with urban developers Muse.

The 331 apartments will include around 75 affordable homes, partly funded by the council’s capital receipts from Right-to-Buy, as well as shops and green spaces. The development is backed by a £31.5m kickstarter from the GMCA’s Good Growth Funding, and additional funding from the government.

The town hall is currently finalising the terms of a grant funding agreement with Muse. But with the council hurtling towards the pre-election period, town hall leaders have voted to ‘delegate’ final decisions about which contractors to hire.

This means the choice will be rubber-stamped by the council’s deputy CEO Emma Barton, townhall leader Arooj Shah, the director of finance, and the borough solicitor, instead of being determined at a public meeting with cabinet members.

Addressing town hall bosses at a cabinet meeting on Monday, March 23, deputy leader Cllr Elaine Taylor said: “This is about moving from the talking stage to delivery. Prince’s Gate has been talked about for a long time. It’s a key component of the regeneration program.

“I can understand why some residents might be sceptical because there were promises made and unfortunately they weren’t delivered. Because they didn’t materialise this administration is more determined than ever to make sure we do deliver for this borough in taking this site forward.”

The development is especially urgent for the town hall after two previous schemes collapsed at the last minute. First M&S and then Lidl backed out on deals to turn the land into shops and a hotel.

Oldham Council Leader, Cllr Arooj Shah added in a statement to the LDRS that building on the site would be a ‘defining milestone’ for the wider regeneration project.

“This decision gives the council the final authority to deliver 331 high-quality new homes at Prince’s Gate including 75 much‑needed social rent homes in the first phase.”

The council is apparently being ‘extremely proactive’ in its search to find a main construction contractor, as well as a housing association to manage the social housing once it is completed.

The same council meeting also saw cabinet members discuss the creation of a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) to expedite the regeneration plans. MDCs are special bodies created by Metro Mayors like Andy Burnham, and have special powers to develop land and buildings, create new transport infrastructure, and attract funding for the project.

Mr Burnham first announced plans to invoke his MDC-creating powers at the end of January.

Deputy leader Cllr Elaine Taylor said: “The future of Oldham will be shaped by our ambition and our willingness to take big decisions that deliver real change. A Mayoral development corporation gives us exactly that: real fire power, and the ability to accelerate regeneration at a scale Oldham hasn’t seen in decades.”

Before GMCA and Oldham can officially form the MDC, the plans will go to a six-week consultation period, where members of the public will be able to share their views.