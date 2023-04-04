Aisle be blown! Stunning Scouthead business opens doors

Photography by Carl Ennis

A BRIDAL business is proving that sometimes the best ideas really can be right in front of you after setting up a spectacular new headquarters.

For the Scouthead premises Charlotte Mills now operates from are on her doorstep.

The Aisle Edit has opened its doors in what was once St Paul’s Church on Huddersfield Road – and everything for the bride is taken care of.

But Charlotte admitted the inspiration was a familiar sight – yet things had to move quickly.

She said: “We’ve been growing year on year but moved about eight times in nine years and we wanted a forever home, where we could be based.

“We were trying to buy something but everything was industrial units and it just didn’t feel right. I drive past this every day because I live in Scouthead.

“We were driving past every day and walking past it during lockdown – it had been up for sale for ages. So I spoke to the bank and my accountant and they said, ‘You could probably get a mortgage, just about – just try it.’

“So I came and had a look and fell in love with it. We thought, ‘We’d get it and it would be office space. We’d be based here.’ Then things quickly changed because all the tenants moved out, before we’d even completed!

“We were on a train journey to Edinburgh in October and said, ‘Costs are piling up, we need to do something.’ This was a long-term plan but we decided to just go for it and do it.”

Go for it they did. In The Aisle Edit’s 6,000 sq ft of bridal shopping space, there is a boutique-style cafe bar and personal service.

A large accessory showroom spans the ground floor, featuring hair accessories and jewellery by The Bobby Pin, plus nightwear by Meeka, denim jackets and veils from For The Love Of Pearls.

The middle floor plays host to a mezzanine champagne bar, serving up afternoon tea, coffee, wine and bubbles with a selfie station and Team Hen accessory area.

Then, of course, there is the bridal dress area on the top floor, featuring ranges from Dotti Bridal.

“It’s been hard work,” Charlotte added. “It’s been me, my team and my husband and family that have done it all between us.

“We’ve knocked one wall down but structurally its all the same. The whole building’s been refitted and painted, however. Ceilings, tiles, floors have also been redone.

“All the brands on the accessories floor are female-run, independent brands that we love. On the middle floor, for bridesmaids, we’ve Rewritten, which is quite a big company. They’ve a boutique here.

“We’ve also got a mother of the bride boutique, a shoe showroom, a champagne bar then on the top floor we have a bridal shop.

“That’s Dotty Bridal. They’ve a premium range going in here, which is at a bit higher price point.

“People can come and get everything under one roof.

“But I feel amazing now it’s all come together and we’ve opened. It’s quite emotional. It’s been a slog, really hard work.”

Visit the website: https://aisleedit.com/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

