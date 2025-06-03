Alderman honour confirmed for Saddleworth stalwart

A SADDLEWORTH figure described as ‘a delight to be around’ will get one of the highest civic honours by becoming an honorary alderman of Oldham.

John Hudson, who lives in Greenfield, was put forward for the title at a meeting of the borough’s council on Wednesday, May 21.

And as tributes were paid to the man currently in hospital after suffering a broken hip, it was approved unanimously.

Saddleworth South Councillor Max Woodvine proposed the honour, saying: “I’ll reserve my right to speak fully until a ceremony to be held later this year.

“However, it is with a sense of immense pride I nominate my predecessor, John Hudson to be an honorary alderman of Oldham.

“John is currently in hospital after suffering a broken hip. However, news of this nomination has been a source of pride and comfort for him and the Hudson family.”

Mr Hudson was first elected to serve as a borough councillor in the former Saddleworth East ward from 2002 to 2006 and after serving as a Chadderton Central ward member, he returned to Saddleworth South in 2012.

He was Mayor of Oldham in the municipal year 2013-14 and was awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list for charitable and political service – an honour he admitted he plans to have engraved on his headstone!

Now he has secured another, with Oldham Council leader, Cllr Arooj Shah even adding a third.

She said: “I proudly rise to second this motion. I just think that sometimes it’s a shame we leave this so long.

“For all of those who had the pleasure of being in the chamber when John was not just an elected member but also a mayor, I have to say by far he was the most delightful mayor to ever take that seat.

“He was a fantastic servant to the borough. He was a fantastic councillor to the residents he served, both in Chadderton and Saddleworth.

“He’s a real traditional, old school Conservative and a delight to be around.

“Everybody across the chamber looked forward to his chairing but also the kind of humour he brought to things and the manner he addressed issues, even the most contentious.

“The way he navigated us all as elected members through all that was something I really, really liked.

“I’m just so honoured that we’re doing this and I’m glad we’re doing it finally. It’s long overdue.”

Mr Hudson will be bestowed with his honorary alderman title at a ceremony later this year.