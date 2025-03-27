Lifestyle Properties

Saddleworth Property of the Week: Burnedge Fold Road, Grasscroft

Gemma Carter March 27, 2025

The Saddleworth Independent has teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest on the property market in the area. To view this property and arrange a viewing, visit their website here 

Welcome to an extraordinary five-bedroom, five-bathroom architectural masterpiece, crafted in 2020.   This stunning home not only boasts an impressive A rating for energy efficiency but also features high-performance solar panels alongside an exceptional 20 kW battery storage system.

Imagine enjoying gas and electricity costs comparable to those of a typical terraced house!

Step into the future with cutting-edge technology that makes your life effortless.   Every element of this home is fully smart-controlled through user-friendly apps and iPads, managing heating, electricity, music, CCTV, and televisions with ease.  Picture the ambiance created by integrated Sonos speakers that elevate your entertainment experience.

The ground level features a spacious open-plan design that fully complies with building regulations and is fortified with a commercial-grade sprinkler system for your peace of mind.  Feel the warmth of underfloor heating throughout both the ground and first floors, knowing that the block-and-beam construction minimises movement and noise for ultimate comfort.

The towel radiators operate on an efficient wet heating system, complete with a dedicated plant room conveniently located off the kitchen for unobtrusive servicing.  The front garden is a beautifully designed oasis, showcasing elegant stonework and artificial grass, along with a driveway spacious enough for two vehicles.  An electric gate opens to an additional driveway, leading to a three-car garage built to housing standards—perfect for a potential conversion into an independent dwelling.

Upon entering the expansive hallway, you’ll be greeted by stone flooring and underfloor heating that set an inviting tone.  This level features a cloakroom, an office, and a versatile bedroom currently set up as a playroom, all adorned with stylish plantation shutters.  The luxurious ensuite bathroom of the bedroom/playroom features a rainwater shower, creating a serene retreat.

The standout feature of this floor is the remarkable cinema room, complete with a glass balustrade overlooking the lounge, kitchen, and dining area.  Acoustic blackout blinds guarantee that your surround sound remains immersive and undisturbed.  The other bedroom on this level also boasts bi-folding doors and a glass balustrade that provides a breathtaking view of the ground floor, along with its own ensuite bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, an integrated TV, fully tiled walls and floor, and a walk-in shower with a rainwater showerhead.

Ascend the striking staircase adorned with stone and glass balustrades to the second floor, where the landing is equipped with a pull-down ladder for loft storage and a storage cupboard with plumbing for a washing machine.  One bedroom offers a spacious vanity area and two prominent electric Velux windows, while another generously sized bedroom continues the theme with two large electric Velux windows.  The master bedroom truly serves as a personal sanctuary, featuring an exquisite ensuite with a rainfall shower that transforms your daily routine into a spa-like experience.

The heart of this home is found on the ground level, where the lounge, dining room, and kitchen create an extraordinary living space.  Floor-to-ceiling windows with electric blinds flood the area with natural light, and bi-folding doors from both the dining room and kitchen seamlessly open to reveal a southeast-facing patio and garden.

The kitchen is a culinary dream, outfitted with top-of-the-line Miele integrated appliances, including two ovens, a coffee maker, a microwave, two warming drawers, a full refrigerator and freezer, and a Quooker boiling tap, all complemented by a practical utility area, WC, cloakroom and boiler room.

The secure southeast-facing garden offers a generous outdoor space, featuring a large patio perfect for a hot tub, a meticulously manicured lawn, and a private driveway leading to the three car garage.  Additionally, a mini football area for children and an allotment space behind the garage provide versatile options for outdoor enjoyment.  This property is not just a home; it’s a lifestyle waiting for you to embrace.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this exceptional living experience.  To arrange a viewing, call West Riding at 01457 819181.

 