Saddleworth Property of the Week: Burnedge Fold Road, Grasscroft

Welcome to an extraordinary five-bedroom, five-bathroom architectural masterpiece, crafted in 2020. This stunning home not only boasts an impressive A rating for energy efficiency but also features high-performance solar panels alongside an exceptional 20 kW battery storage system.

Imagine enjoying gas and electricity costs comparable to those of a typical terraced house!

Step into the future with cutting-edge technology that makes your life effortless. Every element of this home is fully smart-controlled through user-friendly apps and iPads, managing heating, electricity, music, CCTV, and televisions with ease. Picture the ambiance created by integrated Sonos speakers that elevate your entertainment experience.

The ground level features a spacious open-plan design that fully complies with building regulations and is fortified with a commercial-grade sprinkler system for your peace of mind. Feel the warmth of underfloor heating throughout both the ground and first floors, knowing that the block-and-beam construction minimises movement and noise for ultimate comfort.

The towel radiators operate on an efficient wet heating system, complete with a dedicated plant room conveniently located off the kitchen for unobtrusive servicing. The front garden is a beautifully designed oasis, showcasing elegant stonework and artificial grass, along with a driveway spacious enough for two vehicles. An electric gate opens to an additional driveway, leading to a three-car garage built to housing standards—perfect for a potential conversion into an independent dwelling.

Upon entering the expansive hallway, you’ll be greeted by stone flooring and underfloor heating that set an inviting tone. This level features a cloakroom, an office, and a versatile bedroom currently set up as a playroom, all adorned with stylish plantation shutters. The luxurious ensuite bathroom of the bedroom/playroom features a rainwater shower, creating a serene retreat.

The standout feature of this floor is the remarkable cinema room, complete with a glass balustrade overlooking the lounge, kitchen, and dining area. Acoustic blackout blinds guarantee that your surround sound remains immersive and undisturbed. The other bedroom on this level also boasts bi-folding doors and a glass balustrade that provides a breathtaking view of the ground floor, along with its own ensuite bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, an integrated TV, fully tiled walls and floor, and a walk-in shower with a rainwater showerhead.

Ascend the striking staircase adorned with stone and glass balustrades to the second floor, where the landing is equipped with a pull-down ladder for loft storage and a storage cupboard with plumbing for a washing machine. One bedroom offers a spacious vanity area and two prominent electric Velux windows, while another generously sized bedroom continues the theme with two large electric Velux windows. The master bedroom truly serves as a personal sanctuary, featuring an exquisite ensuite with a rainfall shower that transforms your daily routine into a spa-like experience.

The heart of this home is found on the ground level, where the lounge, dining room, and kitchen create an extraordinary living space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with electric blinds flood the area with natural light, and bi-folding doors from both the dining room and kitchen seamlessly open to reveal a southeast-facing patio and garden.

The kitchen is a culinary dream, outfitted with top-of-the-line Miele integrated appliances, including two ovens, a coffee maker, a microwave, two warming drawers, a full refrigerator and freezer, and a Quooker boiling tap, all complemented by a practical utility area, WC, cloakroom and boiler room.

The secure southeast-facing garden offers a generous outdoor space, featuring a large patio perfect for a hot tub, a meticulously manicured lawn, and a private driveway leading to the three car garage. Additionally, a mini football area for children and an allotment space behind the garage provide versatile options for outdoor enjoyment. This property is not just a home; it’s a lifestyle waiting for you to embrace.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this exceptional living experience. To arrange a viewing, call West Riding at 01457 819181.

