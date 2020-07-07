All invited to Saddleworth ecoEvents on Zoom

THINK the RSPB is all about birds? Think again.

A series of weekly Zoom online meetings for everyone interested in sustaining and improving the local environment is being launched.

The first session on Tuesday, July 14 will look at Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield, where many species of rare birds visit and nest.

The important and fragile ecosystem is managed by the RSPB. Amongst a host of other activities, they capture carbon and slow the flow of water off the hills by planting sphagnum moss, as well as monitoring and promoting biodiversity.

Site manager Kate Hanley will deliver the very first ecoEvent, describing how, with the help of local volunteers, the projects have been so successful in protecting the countryside and the creatures who share it.

There will be the opportunity to ask questions and add to the discussion on how to work to a Green Recovery.

The first Zoom session will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 7.30pm. To book your place email ecoevents@saddleworthhydro.co.uk

Look out for the next session on improving your home on Tuesday, July 21.

