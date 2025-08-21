Rishworth School achieve way above national average in GCSEs

PUPILS from Saddleworth contributed to making Rishworth School sit way above the national average.

An impressive 90 per cent of all GCSEs were awarded grades 4–9, a figure that stands nearly 25 per cent higher than the country’s overall figure.

Furthermore, the proportion of top grades attained by Rishworth students exceeded it by a remarkable 10 per cent.

Plenty of teenagers from the area are educated at Rishworth, a non-selective, independent day and boarding school.

And a spokesperson said: “These outstanding results are a testament to the commitment and resilience of our students, supported by the dedication and expertise of our outstanding teaching staff.”

Academic performance at Rishworth continues to exceed expectations across core subjects.

In Mathematics, students performed 29.9 per cent above the national average, in English, 36.7 per cent higher and in Science, 30.2 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, those studying optional subjects including Art, Modern Foreign Languages, and Design Technology achieved a flawless 100 per cent pass rate.

This year’s value-added score was an exceptional +1.7, indicating that, on average, students achieved nearly two full grade boundaries above their predicted performance levels.

Head of Rishworth School, Jessica Sheldrick, stated: “These results highlight the strength of our school community, the determination of our students, and the exceptional quality of our teaching.

“I was truly delighted to be able to celebrate with our students. Hearing their stories, feeling their pride and receiving their heartfelt thanks for the support they’ve had was incredibly moving.

“While our overall value-added score is outstanding, it’s the individual triumphs that define us.

“Those students who have overcome personal challenges and those whose joy at securing a pass in Maths lit up the room.

“Rishworth is, and always will be, about the individual.”