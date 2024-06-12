All the fun of the fair coming to Diggle

THERE will be no shortage of amusement for all of the family to enjoy in Diggle later this month.

The Friends of Diggle School (FODS) is gearing up for its Summer Carnival on Saturday, June 29.

Gates to the school field on Sam Road will open at 2pm for what promises to be a fantastic day.

A spokesperson for the friends group said: “We have lots of amazing things lined up and what’s more, entry is absolutely FREE!

“We have some great singers lined up and the legendary Saddleworth Morris Men, as well as a fantastic circus skills tent where children can learn all sorts of fun skills.

“There will be lots of amazing inflatables including a giant fun run obstacle course and slide, some brilliant stalls and games including The floor is Lava and, of course, the legendary Soak the Teacher!

“Spin the wheel and win a prize… or a forfeit! We will also have a toddler area with soft play, Saddleworth 3D’s will be there with a penalty shootout zone and of course a full bar, BBQ and an amazing grand raffle with a top prize of £200, a second prize of a family day out at Gullivers World and a signed Kyle Walker Manchester City shirt to name but a few.

“We will also be showing the football at 5pm so you won’t miss out on that either!”

It’s open to the whole community, who are invited to bring their friends and family along.

The carnival is the latest event organised by the FODS, a small group of volunteer parents who raise funds for the school through activities and events.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

