Garden centre goes on the market

THE family which owns Daisy Nook Garden Centre has planted the seed that it is looking to sell up after 52 years.

The popular centre, situated on the Tameside and Oldham border, first opened in 1972 and has been hugely popular among green-fingered locals.

With its roots planted firmly in the community, the Calder family hope to find new owners willing to keep the centre open but expect it to be under their stewardship for some time yet.

Company chairman Richard Calder, 76, said in a statement: “We have loved running the centre and getting to know so many loyal customers, however, we don’t have another younger generation of the family wanting to take it on, so it’s inevitable that we offer the business for sale.

“We are advertising it as a ‘going concern’ and hope very much to find a buyer who will continue and develop the business and ensure that our wonderful team of staff stay here.

“We’re advised that this won’t be a quick process, so we’ll be around for quite a while yet, I’m sure. We will be running the business as normal until such time as a new owner takes over.”

The garden centre, opposite Daisy Nook Country Park, is next to the M60 and occupies almost five acres of land.

The dog-friendly centre also has a cafe, a Regatta clothing store and holds regular events which help to raise money for good causes including local charities.

