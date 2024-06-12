Fond farewell as Saddleworth Outdoor closes its doors

A LONG-STANDING business on Uppermill High Street is ‘reluctantly’ closing its doors for good.

Saddleworth Outdoor has been a key fixture of The Old Library business hub near the park for eight-and-a-half years, selling apparel for sport, lifestyle and adventure.

But now owner Steven Lees has bid a fond farewell to his customers and friends, announcing on Tuesday, June 4 that the shop is closing with immediate effect.

He posted on the business’s Facebook page: “After eight and a half years I have reluctantly decided to close the shop with immediate effect.

“The constant frustration of supply chain issues (‘the right stuff at the right price’),

a general lack of support from manufacturers for the small independent trader and the general downturn on the High Street have made it impossible for me to continue to give you the service you are both used to and deserve.

“I would like to thank each and every one of my customers, many of whom have become good friends, for your support and friendship over the years.”

Saddleworth Outdoor offered an extensive selection of footwear, clothing, bags, maps and accessories.

Steven prided himself on working with local businesses to manufacture and sell products in the area and benefit the economy, as well as offering items that were organic, sustainable, fairtrade and eco-friendly.

