All things Saddleworth to be celebrated at concert

A CELEBRATION of Saddleworth will take place as bands will perform and poems of the area’s ‘Bard’ Ammon Wrigley will be recited.

Ashton-under-Lyne Brass Band and Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band will both take to the stage at A Saddleworth Festival.

Friday, March 24 will see Uppermill Civic Hall stage a portrait of what is around us in music, words and pictures.

The programme will include musical and visual references to local beauty spots, the Rushcart Parade, Yanks Weekend and what is described as the greatest free show on earth – Whit Friday.

It will include the premiere live brass band Performance of Saddleworth Festival Dances by Peter Martin.

The orchestral version of this work was commissioned by the Saddleworth Arts Festival Committee in 2016 and performed as part of the festival programme.

It was subsequently transcribed for brass band and recorded by Ashton Band with superimposed photographs of Saddleworth events and scenes and sold as a DVD to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ashton Band will perform the work live with the synchronised projected, screened photographs.

In addition to both bands performing traditional, rousing works, the show will also include Whit Friday marches.

The whole evening will be hosted by local celebrity Gilbert Symes who will, in addition to his usual wit and wisdom, recite some of the dialect poems of Ammon Wrigley.

Cabaret seating and a bar should ensure an enjoyable, relaxed and informal ambience at the show, which starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and concessions are £6. A family ticket for two adults and two concessions costs £25. You can buy them by clicking https://www.trybooking.co.uk/CDZW.

