All white on the day as Yorkshire ties celebrated

A SMALL band of White Rose loyalists ensured the annual celebration of all things Yorkshire went ahead.

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, organisers were forced by Oldham Council to cancel traditional Yorkshire Day festivities scheduled for the first Sunday in August.

The Uppermill event had previously been scaled back once due to socially distancing rules, bringing about the cancellation of the village parade and country fair.

A stripped back version event was then planned for August 2 before an 11th hour local authority intervention.

But the show must go on. And on Saturday, August 1 – the official date of Yorkshire Day – a group of supporters assembled for the laying of a wreath of white roses at the statue of dialect poet Ammon Wrigley and reading of The Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity.

This ceremony confirmed the 1,145 years since the county was formed.

To ensure rules were abided by there was no advance advertising, no music was played, and the numbers of people attending were kept to a minimum.

Saddleworth’s administrative ties with Yorkshire were cut during local government re-organisation in 1974 but the annual event celebrates the historic connection.

