Long-serving councillor is saved from disqualification

A VETERAN councillor has avoided losing her seat on Saddleworth Parish Council.

Cllr Mavis Bingley previously attended the February full council meeting at Uppermill Civic Hall but missed the June and July gatherings held via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Under local government rules, councillors are disqualified if they don’t attend a meeting in six months and fail to obtain fellow members approval.

That was the case for one-time Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Derek Heffernan, in March 2018. The long serving Parish and Borough councillor died in December 2019.

Members heard “family circumstances” prevented Cllr Bingley’s attendance last month.

“Technological issues” scuppered her intended appearance in June 2020.

To avoid her disqualification fellow councillors were asked to approve a six-month leave of absence to ensure she stayed in office.

Cllr Alan Belmore said: “We should approve so Cllr Bingley, who has done a lot for this community, continues to serve as a councillor, so she can attend the September meeting and all the meetings after that. She loves her job.

“If we do not approve this now she will be removed from the council.”

Cllr Max Woodvine argued: “On a point of principle I don’t support leave of absences for anyone.

“If Cllr Bingley can’t fulfil her duties as councillor then she should give up her seat and make way for someone who can.”

However, Cllr Rob Knotts said: “It is no benefit to the people of Saddleworth in Cllr Bingley leaving this parish council. We should just accept the unusual circumstances and give Mavis leave of absence.”

Members approved Cllr Bingley’s leave of absence and did the same for Cllrs Brian and Pat Lord on health grounds.

Cllr Bingley was re-elected for the Greenfield ward in May 2019.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

