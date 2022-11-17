Allow your hearts to be stolen this winter at Lyceum Theatre

SNUGGLE up in the warmth of Lyceum Theatre Oldham to watch a play about lost romance and yearning this winter.

Ladies In Lavender, written by Shaun McKenna, is based on Charles Dance’s screenplay and tells the story of two middle-aged sisters who find a young man washed up on the beach in front of their cottage in the 1930s.

Nursing him back to health, they discover this good looking, vulnerable figure is a Polish musician whose talent charms both sisters.

One of them falls in love with him, but it’s a love that cannot survive the turmoil that’s coming.

Director Carol Davies, on her first time at the theatre, said: “I knew the story of Ladies In Lavender from the marvellous film with Dames Maggie Smith and Judy Dench.

“So when I was approached by the Lyceum to direct the play version I naturally asked for the play script. I read it and loved it.”

The play will be performed at the Lyceum Theatre, on Union Street in Oldham, on November 25 – December 3, starting each night at 7.30pm (no performance on Sunday, November 27).

Tickets are £12 each and are on sale now online at lyceumtheatre.org.uk or call the Box Office on 0161 628 2118 (Phone lines open Monday-Friday from 9am – 7pm, Saturday from 9am – 5pm. Booking fees apply).

