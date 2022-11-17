Old Library restoration reaches major milestone

THE transformation of Oldham’s Old Library has reached a major milestone with completion of the first phase of the work.

Significant work has gone into the building since renovations began in December 2021, with repairs to protect the integrity of the building complete, salvage work taking place to preserve historical features, and the steel work for a new pitched roof being installed.

The milestone was marked with an event at Gallery Oldham on Friday 4 November where contractor Tilbury Douglas provided an update on progress, to an audience including construction students from Oldham College, and gave a site tour to guests.

Oldham Council Leader Amanda Chadderton said: “The Old Library is a much-loved building, and I know that many Oldhamers have very fond memories of visiting it with their families over the years.

“We have always been committed to reopening it for public use, and it’s fantastic to see that the first phase of works is now complete.

“I’m so glad to see that residents’ feedback, as part of the Big Oldham Conversation consultation, has been incorporated into the designs, and it’s also great to see that the project has given Oldhamers career and apprenticeship opportunities.

“It’s also important to remember that the Old Library is just part of our wider plans for the town centre, along with the new look Spindles, Tommyfield Market, events space, town centre park and much more – creating new jobs, leisure facilities and improved retail space right here in the heart of Oldham.”

Oldham Council Deputy Leader Cllr Abdul Jabbar said: “This building has been special to many hundreds and possibly thousands of Oldhamers who, like me, have used it as a place to study and further themselves, and it’s exciting to see the progress made during phase one.

“The restoration goes way beyond the fondness many of us have for it and it’s a vital part of our Oldham Town Centre regeneration – we’re creating a town centre for the future where people will want to live, work, visit and socialise.

“The way in which the project has been done is key too. Local young people have increased access to training and employment, around 80 per cent of the spend on the project has been with local businesses, and volunteering and other initiatives have been a feature.”

The social value that the project has already achieved for Oldham is estimated to be around £1.3m and includes 84 weeks of apprenticeships, 60 hours of career support, more than £12,000 in community support, and more than £2m spent locally.

The work will protect and preserve the Union Street building, ready for bringing it back into public use.

The Grade II listed building was originally constructed in 1883 to provide a free public library for the residents of Oldham. Soon after opening it was also extended to provide additional lecture theatre and gallery space to meet the requirements of the growing town.

However, in recent years there have been limitations on how the building could be used, and in 2017 all public access finally came to an end.

With extensive experience in this area, Tilbury Douglas, a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fitout company are undertaking the works to restore the much-loved building.

The first phase of the works created a safe space which can then be further developed.

The Old Library is a key site in Oldham’s cultural quarter and sits beside Oldham Library and Gallery Oldham. The cultural quarter will also be boosted by a new theatre when the Old Post Office and former Quaker Meeting House are redeveloped, providing a new home for Oldham Coliseum.

The first phase of initially focused on the Old Library’s exterior, to prevent further deterioration and structural works to futureproof the building. The new roof reinstates the original 19th century design for the southern gallery, the external stonework has been cleaned using specialist treatments and, internally, moulds of the existing plaster have been taken for future replication.

The restored building will be a new civic space for public meetings and functions upstairs, including a new council chamber, mayoral chamber and space for support staff. This will support plans to free up the Civic Centre for future redevelopment, including relocating council staff to the redeveloped Spindles and council buildings across the borough.

The Old Library’s heritage will be celebrated by displaying civic artefacts and silverware dating back hundreds of years. Many of these items are housed in cabinets in the Civic Centre, so displaying them in the Old Library will make them more accessible to visitors.

