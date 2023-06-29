All’s well that ends Wellifest

WELLFEST has scorched its way to a record-breaking year as charities across the area are set to benefit.

Red hot was an apt way to describe both the acts that appeared on stage on Saturday, June 24 and the glorious weather.

And organisers Rotary Saddleworth and Rotary Oldham Metro expect a record attendance to raise a record amount for good causes.

From the moment Saddleworth’s Mike Sweeney came on stage to spin records, there was a feeling 2023’s Wellifest would be something special.

As well as the music, there was an impressive array of food stalls, along with well-stocked bars.

And after everyone also enjoyed face painting, glitter painting, a henna artist, a fun photo booth and could buy Wellifest merchandise, it was clear this year would raise more than previously.

Co-chair of the organising committee, Frank Bolger, said: “What an event, what a great crowd and we expect last year’s record profit of £29,000 to be beaten, which means we can help even more people in need in the coming year.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

