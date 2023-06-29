No ducking Saddleworth Show’s success

SADDLEWORTH show made it a weekend of double delight at Greenfield’s Well-i-hole Farm as crowds were treated to a day of varied fun.

And a late downpour provided great conditions for the annual duck race, although maybe not for those who had entrants.

When the sun was shining, a little too brightly for some who had not remembered their cream, dogs took centre stage with games and a show.

Categories included the scruffiest dog, golden oldie, young handlers, best rescue, cutest puppy, happiest dog and best trick.

Away from the competitive ring, youngsters from Mahdlo showed their musical talent on stage, with Zak O’Neill winning the showcase, seeing off stern competition.

Rhodes Bank Choir also provided some feel-good hits while youngsters lapped up a Punch and Judy show, painting stalls, gymnastics, a giant bubble blower and a laser maze.

Other events included dry stone walling demonstrations by the Lancashire branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association.

The children’s category of the decorate your duck competition was won by Delph’s Quack from Delph Post Office.

In the senior section, the duck entered by Saddleworth Peace Group beat off strong competition to take the top spot.

And despite the rain, the duck race started under the careful watch of Jack Wild of Oldham Metro Rotary Club, Jon Stocker from Saddleworth Rotary Club and borough councillor Max Woodvine, who is also a member of Saddleworth Round Table.

“I enjoyed joining the Rotarians and volunteers again this year, especially Oldham Air Cadets, who do so much heavy lifting for it,” he said.

“I enjoyed also diving in the River Tame for the Duck Race although soaked is an understatement for how I was at the end of it!”

Clint Elliott co-chair of the Saddleworth Show organising committee, said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for their support for both events, the volunteers, our bar staff, Rotarians and partners, the general public and our generous sponsors, who all contributed to make the two evens into the very best community and family event around.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

