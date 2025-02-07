Historic Greenfield mill earmarked for huge redevelopment plans

A HISTORIC Saddleworth mill will be converted into 59 apartments with 29 houses placed around it – for people over-55 – if planning permission is granted.

And those behind the project at Greenfield’s Waterside – known as Tanner Business Centre – believe ‘new residents will add to the economic and social life of the village and the wider Saddleworth area.’

Tanner Brothers (Greenfield), owner of the one-time cotton mule spinning mill located off the A635 Holmfirth Road, has lodged a hybrid planning application with Oldham Council.

One part is a full request for demolition of poor-quality buildings and conversion of older buildings to 59 apartments, plus construction of 29 dwellings, with associated access road, parking, and landscaping – all for over-55s.

The other is for outline permission for a new building for employment purposes together with an associated access road, car parking and landscaping.

On the mill building, a new fourth floor would be constructed, replacing the one destroyed by fire in 1966.

A new road will be put in place, with access to it from the current junction of Holmfirth Road and Chew Valley Road and over the existing bridge. A new footbridge will be introduced over Chew Brook next to it.

And documents supporting the scheme hammer home how the applicants feel it is both needed and will give the area a new lease of life.

They also believe allowing the development could benefit the younger generation.

They state: “The older parts of the mill — the multi-storey stone buildings which are particularly attractive will be retained and converted to residential use.

“The poor-quality single storey modern additions and other buildings of less importance are to be demolished due to their deteriorating state and replaced by a tight cluster of new terraced housing in close proximity to the multi-storey building.

“The new employment building is set at a distance from the historic heart of the complex and although in outline as part of this application its future design will respect the appearance and character of the heritage assets.

“Social benefit will be derived from the provision of homes for older people in an attractive historic environment.

“There is a strong demand for this type of accommodation and the proposed development will assist in meeting this demand.

“The result will be a high-quality development in a semi-rural environment on the edge of Greenfield village that will be attractive to older people which in turn will free up larger houses for growing families.

“This is seen as a part of a process which allows families to ‘move up the property ladder’ by freeing up larger homes at the top, which in turn will free up less expensive properties lower down the chain that will be suitable for younger people.

“The new residents will add to the economic and social life of the village and the wider Saddleworth area.”

The area for employment use, described as ‘an integral part of the scheme,’ will see a building for 10,000 square feet of space together with associated car parking provided towards the site entrance.

That is detailed as ‘managed office space and leisure use ancillary to new housing with public access.’

Existing cottages in Waterside will be retained and refurbished if permission is given.

Waterside Mill was built by the Buckley family in 1838 and started life as a cotton mule spinning manufacturer

It was acquired by Tanner Brothers in 1919 and initially produced heavy cotton fabrics. After changing to tyre cord weaving and dental floss, over the last 20 years the company has restyled itself as a local business centre.

Documents add: “Sadly, the buildings have now come to the end of their economic life and extensive viability studies show that the current business can no longer be sustained in its current form.

“It has been decided therefore to submit a planning application to change the use of the site to a mixture of homes for the over-55 age group and commercial development.

“While respecting the Heritage of this site, in line with guidelines within the ‘Oldham Mill Strategy’ report, we are endeavouring to provide Waterside Mills and its surrounding brownfield land with a new lease of life and securing the surrounding Green Belt land to remain undeveloped.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

