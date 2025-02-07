Poignant service marks 51 years since M62 IRA coach bombing

Pictures thanks to Jackie Clowes Photography

A POIGNANT service at Hartshead Moor Services paid tribute to those who lost their lives or were injured in the M62 IRA coach bombing.

The incident on February 4, 1974, saw a commissioned coach taking off duty Armed Forces Personnel back to Catterick Garrison attacked.

Shortly after midnight, when the coach was between J26 and J27, an IRA bomb, which was concealed in a suitcase in the luggage department, detonated.

The explosion killed 11 people and wounded over 30 others, one of whom died four days later.

Among the dead were nine soldiers – two from the Royal Artillery, three from the Royal Corps of Signals and four from the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Twelve others suffered severe injuries, including a six-year-old boy, who was badly burned.

Four of the servicemen killed were teenagers and all but one of the serving personnel killed in the explosion hailed from Greater Manchester.

The service on the 51st anniversary was attended by Saddleworth and Lees and District RBL branches, along with 2200 (Oldham) Squadron RAFAC and many other RBL and association branches with their standards.

Distinguished guests included HM Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Mr Ed Anderson CBE, HM Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Mrs Diane Hawkins JP LLP, the Worshipful Mayor of Calderdale Cllr Anne Kingstone, and the Worshipful Mayor of Kirklees Cllr Nosheen Dad, along with representatives of the police, fire, and ambulance services, serving HM forces and veterans, and Chelsea Pensioners.

