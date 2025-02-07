Budding gardeners blossom in competition

A BUNCH of amateur gardeners have shown that they are blooming marvellous.

Green-fingered residents of First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) have been perfecting their planting efforts as part of a competition.

Customers of the housing association can enter the ‘Budding Neighbourhoods’ competition online in three categories – to showcase their horticultural skills and win vouchers.

‘A Brew and My View’ – showing off planting while enjoying a cuppa – was won by Kelly Jones from Derker.

Becky Twist from Failsworth came out on top in the ‘Garden Genius’ category – which highlighted the inventive ways gardens can be transformed.

And the winner of the ‘My Garden Harvest’ category – focusing on those who grew their own food – was Saiqa Zulfiqar, who lives in Glodwick.

They received £100 Love2Shop vouchers, while the second and third place in each category received £50 and £25 vouchers respectively.

“Many congratulations to the winners and runners-up of our Budding Neighbourhoods competition,” said Michael Webb, customer involvement officer at FCHO.

“Now we are in the dark days of winter, we’re delighted to show the winning gardens in all their summer splendour to lift the post-Christmas spirits.

“We are always knocked out by the standard of entries we receive and how proud our customers are of their gardens. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter. We enjoyed looking at all of them.”

