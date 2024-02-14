Animal charity has Delph kennels and cattery bid refused

AN ANIMAL charity has failed in its bid to set up a kennels and cattery in Delph amid accusations of ‘NIMBY’ comments from objectors.

Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) claimed refusal of its proposal to convert an existing stable block at the junction of Hill Top Lane and Badger End Lane into kennels would see many dogs put down.

But Oldham Council said no, along with plans to construct a cattery, form a parking and turning area, replace fencing and site a mobile home to provide essential care and supervision of the animals.

The scheme divided public opinion, with objectors citing the increase of traffic it would cause on a single track road and the proximity to homes, as well as the fact it is in the green belt.

But those were met with fierce responses, including: “The comment, ‘I also consider that there will be significant noise from so many dogs and moved from city life to having peace and quiet. Having a small baby and other young children believe this will have an impact on them,’ what a NIMBY comment to make!

“This isn’t a valid reason, one child alone is louder than any dog. It might be educational for a child to help out at an animal centre nearby.

“Why would people block an animal rescue shelter from trying to set up in order to rescue more poor dogs and cats?

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for not supporting a local force of good and putting your self-interests above all else.

“This is a charity organisation merely wishing to house animals and utilise the lovely fields we have in a better way than the constant planning requests to build houses on any spare land left in Delph.

“I’m a local, I live just below Hill Top Lane and would welcome this application and its users. It will have minimal impact on traffic and only enhance the area.

“So much nicer to see animals using the fields as nature intended.

“I’m not sure if those who oppose actually own pets but the majority do not spend their days making unacceptable noise!”

In its supporting documents, PAWS – which was formed in Todmorden, West Yorkshire in 2007 – claimed: “PAWS desperately needs the use of this land. It has nowhere else to go.

“Should permission be refused again this will have very significant consequences for PAWS and the services it provides.

“Many dogs would also be put down as a result as there are not enough places to house them.”

Its plans would have seen an existing stable block converted into eight kennels. The cattery would have had 10 bays for cats, including three isolation units.

In its statement, it added: “2.7 million animals enter UK shelters every year and PAWS has continually had a huge waiting list to rehome animals, covid exacerbating the position.

“The charity has rescued and rehomed more than 1,500 animals and offers pets a second chance at a happy and fulfilled life with a new family.

“As well as providing for the animals, PAWS also runs lots of events throughout the year. The charity not only helps animals, it helps people, and fosters a strong sense of community.

“The overarching very special circumstance is that PAWS has done everything in its power to find alternative premises. This is their last opportunity. This is the only site that it has found that is suitable and available to them.”

However, Oldham Council’s planning committee said no as it felt the impact on the green belt was not justified.

In its decision notice, it states: “The proposal for the erection of two kennel buildings, a cattery building, the siting of a storage container, the siting of a mobile home for residential purposes, laying out of an access track and the formation of two car parks would have a materially greater impact on the openness of the Green Belt than the existing development on the site and represents inappropriate development.

“No very special circumstances exist that would clearly outweigh this harm.

“The proposed development would not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area and therefore does not comprise sustainable development.”

