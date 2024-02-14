Police seize cannabis and cash as three arrested in dawn raids

THREE people have been arrested after police carried out dawn raids in Oldham and Tameside.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and remain in custody for questioning.

The wake-up calls were in Laburnum Avenue in Ashton-under-Lyne and Taurus Street in Waterhead on Wednesday morning (February 14).

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said officers seized a “small quantity” of cannabis and around £3,000 in cash from the property in Waterhead.

The warrants were executed as part of GMP’s Operation Challenger, tackling serious organised crime.

A senior cop involved in the operation is warning those suspected of being involved in criminality that they can expect a knock at the door, and reminding local communities to report any suspicions or information to the force.

“If we receive information about criminality in our community, we will always act,” said Sergeant Ian Parker.

“While not everything will result in the hugest finds, it all counts towards the greater intelligence picture, which helps us keep tackling criminality day-in, day-out. Our work is vital to ensuring that we get drugs and dangerous criminals off the street and prevent them from causing harm in our towns.

“I have a simple message to the people of Tameside and Oldham: if you have a concern, please do tell us. Lots of people coming and going from a house, or suspicious behaviour that you think is just plain wrong – if you tell us, we can begin to put together the appropriate response and act on it when necessary.”

Anyone who has any information can report it to GMP by calling 101 or via gmp.police.uk. It can also be passed through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

