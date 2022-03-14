Another charity show success for Mid-Life Crisis at Playhouse 2

A SELL-OUT audience enjoyed the latest charity show from Mid-Life Crisis at the Playhouse 2 Theatre in Shaw, raising more than £1,400 for good causes.

Celebrating 20 years since their formation, the Oldham-based group thrilled the crowd on March 5 by playing a string of well-known hits from the 1950s right up until the 2000s.

The group consists of Shaw-based Bernie Allen and Phil Horrocks on rhythm guitar and keyboards, lead guitarist Alan Humphries from Stalybridge, bass player Mike Turner from Denshaw and drummer Howard Lees from Chadderton.

The band, who all share the vocals, gives their services free of charge to charities or even private parties with a condition that a donation would be made to a charity of the band’s choice.

The charities that benefitted from this Playhouse 2 performance to the tune of £720 each are Springhill Hospice and Kidneys for Life.

The receipts from the show took the overall total raised by the band to more £50,000.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

