Another honour for Saddleworth’s Kevin Sinfield

KEVIN Sinfield has another honour to add to his lengthy list – an honorary degree from the University of Leeds.

The Saddleworth-based rugby league legend is now a Doctor of Laws after receiving the recognition.

And he told how friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, in whose name he has raised millions of pounds for charities associated with motor neurone disease (MND), inspired him.

“Rob inspired me to be a better person, a better friend, to be more kind, to think of others,” said Sinfield.

“By doing this, amazing things happen, life becomes so much more fulfilling and special.

“This is a huge honour and I am humbled to receive the degree alongside graduates who have worked incredibly hard.

“Whether its sport or business, life is about getting the best out of people, providing them with a platform to do what they are incredibly talented at.”

Grasscroft-based Kevin, who is now defence coach for England’s rugby union side, will again be putting himself through a physical challenge in December.

This time in ‘Running Home for Christmas,’ he will run 50 kilometres (31 miles) every day for a week, starting in Liverpool on December 1 and finishing in Saddleworth.

He and his team will break each leg down into seven-kilometre blocks, which will start on the hour, every hour.

And he insisted Rob Burrow’s passing in June after he lived with MND for four-and-a-half years, ‘doesn’t change anything.’

“This is about ensuring that his legacy lives on. It is a community that we need to support,” he added.

And before receiving a standing ovation for his speech, he told the audience: “To the class of 2024, I wish you all a fulfilled life full of happiness and love.”

According to the University of Leeds, a Doctor of Laws is a higher doctorate awarded to people who have ‘distinguished themselves by their original contributions to scholarship by means of a substantial and sustained contribution which has led to international recognition.’

Professor Hai-Sui Yu, Interim Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “The graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the academic year for all of us in the University community and I would like to offer my congratulations to those graduating this year.

“For more than a century, we have also conferred honorary awards on individuals who embody excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

“Our honorary graduands this year are role models for today’s students and provide inspiration for us all.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

