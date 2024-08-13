Breaking News Featured Sport

Another honour for Saddleworth’s Kevin Sinfield

Gary Carter August 13, 2024 No Comments

KEVIN Sinfield has another honour to add to his lengthy list – an honorary degree from the University of Leeds.

The Saddleworth-based rugby league legend is now a Doctor of Laws after receiving the recognition.

And he told how friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, in whose name he has raised millions of pounds for charities associated with motor neurone disease (MND), inspired him.

“Rob inspired me to be a better person, a better friend, to be more kind, to think of others,” said Sinfield.

“By doing this, amazing things happen, life becomes so much more fulfilling and special.

Kevin Sinfield at The University of Leeds. Image by University of Leeds

“This is a huge honour and I am humbled to receive the degree alongside graduates who have worked incredibly hard.

“Whether its sport or business, life is about getting the best out of people, providing them with a platform to do what they are incredibly talented at.”

Grasscroft-based Kevin, who is now defence coach for England’s rugby union side, will again be putting himself through a physical challenge in December.

This time in ‘Running Home for Christmas,’ he will run 50 kilometres (31 miles) every day for a week, starting in Liverpool on December 1 and finishing in Saddleworth.

He and his team will break each leg down into seven-kilometre blocks, which will start on the hour, every hour.

And he insisted Rob Burrow’s passing in June after he lived with MND for four-and-a-half years, ‘doesn’t change anything.’

“This is about ensuring that his legacy lives on. It is a community that we need to support,” he added.

And before receiving a standing ovation for his speech, he told the audience: “To the class of 2024, I wish you all a fulfilled life full of happiness and love.”

According to the University of Leeds, a Doctor of Laws is a higher doctorate awarded to people who have ‘distinguished themselves by their original contributions to scholarship by means of a substantial and sustained contribution which has led to international recognition.’

Professor Hai-Sui Yu, Interim Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “The graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the academic year for all of us in the University community and I would like to offer my congratulations to those graduating this year.

“For more than a century, we have also conferred honorary awards on individuals who embody excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

“Our honorary graduands this year are role models for today’s students and provide inspiration for us all.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *