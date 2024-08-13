Councillor ‘unconvinced’ by Oldham Council’s Clough Manor stance

MANY of the issues surrounding a former Saddleworth hotel now being used as temporary accommodation have been resolved.

But one councillor admits he is ‘unconvinced’ by Oldham Council’s stance – and separate investigations are taking place into complaints over the attitude of staff working on what was Clough Manor.

People living close to the Denshaw site have complained about what it has been used for, what is being done and how those doing it are going about it.

Oldham Council’s deputy chief executive of place Emma Barton issued a major update on the present and future of what is now called W.Apart Hotel.

She also assured those with concerns about those staying there, saying: “They are not re-habilitated offenders, asylum seekers or vulnerable adults with dependency issues.”

One rather trivial issue, though, is being highlighted as she added: “The only concerns reported from the residents related to the internet connectivity being poor or slow.

“The hotel is currently being used to house families and individuals at the request of Oldham Council’s Housing Team.

“Rules are in place supervised by Kirkham’s, who are managing the hotel, to prevent issues arising from anti-social behaviour.”

As all rooms are being redecorated, the site being treated for damp and windows are replaced, among other things, some issues have occurred.

But fly tipping and building materials tipped on the field next to the car park have been removed.

Large mounds of earth and hay bales will be moved once drainage work is complete, while trees that have been felled were not protected.

Yet complaints over the attitude and behaviour of people working at the site are being probed, with investigations into whether it is representatives of contractors, management company Kirkham’s or property owner – Oldham-based Mayfair Properties – who are allegedly responsible taking place.

The blocking of a public right of way and right of access has also been resolved.

But Emma Barton warned Oldham Council is watching for any attempts to breach planning regulations.

She added: “The way in which the property now operates differs to how a traditional hotel would.

“However, even if the current use operates outside the planning definition of a ‘hotel,’ planning enforcement action could only be justified where the use directly results in significant harm over and above that which could arise from a hotel use – this is called the expediency test.

“The current activities are not considered to result in impacts that are materially greater than those which could arise from a traditional hotel use.

“Given the removal of trees, the team is aware that there might be plans to carry out further development and as such, any extension, new building, or material alterations to existing levels might represent a breach of planning controls.

“After several site inspections, it is understood that there are no current plans to extend the car park or build on this field.

“For the works that have taken place so far, planning permission is not required unless the land is re-modelled or to increase its height.

“We have been informed that the land is to be re-landscaped and re-seeded to its original form.

“The Planning Enforcement Team continues to review and investigate any matters which arise from local residents – they are the first point of contact on these matters.

“Regarding the present use of the building, I recognise that many local people are frustrated that community consent has not been sought for the former hotel to now operate as a de-facto hostel.”

Despite the lengthy explanation, Oldham Council’s response has not completely convinced Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster, who feels Mayfair Properties – listed as having Shaista Bibi and Malik Hussain as directors – should have sought planning permission.

He also urged anyone angered by what is happening to act properly.

He said: “I am unconvinced by the position of the OMBC Planning Department, and my personal view is that a planning application for change of use ought to be made by the owner/developer, in which the community is invited to share its collective views.

“It is also worth stressing at this stage – however frustrating the present situation may be, it is important that concerns are raised in a proper, professional manner, preferably via ward councillors and the local authority.

“Any attempts to engage the temporary residents housed at the former Clough Manor are not appropriate, particularly any of a hostile nature.”

