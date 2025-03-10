Another moorland fire breaks out in Saddleworth

A MOORLAND fire broke out in Saddleworth prompting a swift response from local fire crews.

The incident marks the second blaze in less than a week. The first of the year occurred on Wednesday, March 5, at around 4pm near Diggle.

The blaze was spotted on Sunday, March 9, near Holmfirth Road, Greenfield and was reported to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) at approximately 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “Two fire engines from Mossley and Stalybridge fire station were called about reports of a fire near the moor off Holmfirth Road, Greenfield.

“GMFRS arrived at the scene and used fire beaters and other equipment to quickly extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for around two and a half hours.”

Firefighters continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire on the moors, particularly as drier conditions increase the risk of wildfires.

