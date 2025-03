Crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a moorland fire above Diggle tonight as crews tackle a moorland blaze off the A635 between Holmfirth and Dovestone Reservoir.

Six fire engines from Chadderton, Mossley, Stalybridge, Hollins, Ashton, and Hyde were called to the scene at around 4:15pm.

Local residents are being urged to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

Image by k.bathrooms

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print