Colossal achievement to save Oldham Coliseum

THE NEWS that Oldham Coliseum has been saved has been a huge boost to the area’s theatrical community. And much of it is down to former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, who tells Ian Cheeseman’s Break-a-Leg column about why and how it happened.

THE HISTORY of Oldham Coliseum dates back to the 19th century, when it was originally intended to be a circus.

But in 1987 it celebrated its centenary as a theatre and among those to have performed on its well-trodden stage are Charlie Chaplin, Eric Sykes, Sarah Lancashire, as well as many, many more.

On March 31, it seemed like the curtain was coming down for good for the final time. Many past performers gave it a tearful farewell as they performed its final show, Encore.

The Arts Council had decided the much-loved venue was no longer financially viable, but the theatre’s alumni and the people of Oldham were not going to accept it was the end.

The figurehead of the group that led its phoenix-like return was Coronation Street legend Julie Hesmondhalgh, alongside her Oldham born husband Ian Kershaw, who has acted in Corrie as well as being a scriptwriter.

Both are passionate about theatre and were determined that the Coliseum would be saved.

I recently talked to Julie for my radio show, which you can hear on Oldham Community Radio (99.7FM DAB and online – Fridays at 1pm) and she told me how they helped rescue the beloved theatre, which will return for the 2025 pantomime.

“I’m not from Oldham but my husband Ian is. He’s written many plays for the Coliseum and just like lots of other people, we feel a great ownership of it.

“We were devastated when we heard the Arts Council had withdrawn their funding, so we joined equity in their big demonstration outside their offices and started to campaign.

“I know some people vetoed the Encore performance because they felt it was too soon to have the funeral.

“I knew some of the people who worked there at the time needed that ritual, but because I wasn’t there, I was working in New York at the time, I didn’t put the full stop on it.

“After the leadership of the council changed, a new structural report on the theatre, on Fairbottom Street, was done and everything was in good working order, meaning that to reopen it wouldn’t cost that much.

“It needs fire doors, new seating, lighting – all manageable.

“Meanwhile, the new replacement building had been approved, they were even choosing the material for the seats.

“But I think everybody, including me, had underestimated the love for the old building.

“I’m generally not someone who’s sentimental about buildings, I’m much more interested in people, but I realised that the sense of ownership and the history was really important.

“The original plan for the new theatre was then downsized because of lack of money. It would be a community centre with a much smaller capacity, down to 200.

“The Coliseum panto generates a third of the income for the year and it couldn’t have been staged in the new venue.

“Why spend £26 million on a new tiny building that couldn’t be a producing house? People don’t realise the difference between a producing house and the sort of small theatre lots of towns have.

“Producing houses have their own ‘rep,’ which are rare and special these days.

“We started the battle with lots of different groups and Ian and I went along to a meeting of the Save Oldham Coliseum Campaign, which were taking place every fortnight, in a room above Valentinos.

“The people were so passionate. Had it not been for them, I’m sure Ian and I would have run out of steam, but they were amazing.

“I guess we gave the campaign a bit of showbiz dazzle, it got us a bit more noticed.

“I organised a letter to The Stage, which was signed by amazing artists like Ian McKellen, Vanessa Redgrave and Sian Phillips, which got published and gave us another boost.

“We did a panto flash mob in the town centre which also helped raise the profile.

“Arooj Shah, the Labour leader of the council, was very aware of the passion for Fairbottom Street and had been there to see the panto as a little girl.

“We met her. She listened. We met many other cultural leaders at the Coliseum and the building looked great, no damp, nothing.

“At that meeting, Arooj simply told us we had to change our name from Save the Coliseum, because it’s saved!

“Harry Catterall, chief executive of the council, simply said, so panto 2025! When we met back at Valentinos with the campaign group there were tears.

“I didn’t cry because I was still in a state of disbelief. I’ve campaigned for other things in my life, but I’ve never had this kind of win.

“Going forward, they’ve got £6 million in towns deal money and the budget that was put aside for the new build, so that will pay for the refurbishment.

“The foyer and the bar area will need some work but after that we’ve got big ambitions and that’s when the big conversations start.

“The company will exist as a charity. The new chair of the board is Martina Murphy, who is an Oldhamer and Julia Turpin, the new chief executive who’s come from Manchester International Festival and is also an Oldhamer.

“In the new Government, Jim McMahon, a fantastic advocate, became minister for houses, local government and communities and Lisa Nandy became the culture secretary and, of course, Angela Rayner is close by in Tameside.

“We know it’s now in the interests of the Arts Council to make this work. We must never be in this position again.”

Optimism is high again in Oldham, the Coliseum will be back with the panto in 2025. Isn’t it great to report a good news story?

Well done to everyone involved, not least the multi-award-winning Julie Hesmondhalgh and her husband Ian Kershaw.

This was a drama that would not have been out of place on the cobbles of Weatherfield!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

