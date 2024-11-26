Apartment plan for Dobcross business’ basement

A DOBCROSS male grooming business will have an apartment underneath it if planning permission is granted.

John Welby has applied to convert what is currently described as a workshop in the basement of Saddler, on Woods Lane, into studio living accommodation.

Access would primarily come from the business above but an existing secondary door within the corridor will provide a secure entrance.

And documents state: “The future occupants of the studio apartment will not need to rely upon the use of a private car for transport.”

Saddler, which lies next to Dobcross’ store and Post Office, is described as ‘a private retreat for gentlemen to relax and enjoy hair cutting, shaving, beard expertise and skincare with a classic touch of old British refinement.’

Documents supporting the apartment scheme add: “The proposal will make good use of an underused commercial space.

“And the studio apartment will provide comfortable and modern living accommodation for a small household and will make a positive contribution to the local housing stock.

“There will be no adverse impact on the amenity of the occupants of the existing nearby businesses or dwellings or highway safety as a result of the proposal.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.

