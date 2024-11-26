Donation from Saddleworth Rotary helps keep Yorkshire Air Ambulance flying

THE INVALUABLE work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was presented to Saddleworth Rotary Club as they made a £500 donation to the charity.

Angela Vyas from the charity, gave the informative talk to the Club at their recent meeting before the cheque was handed over.

Formed in 2000, the YAA operates 365 days a year from its base at Nostell Priory, providing a life-saving rapid response emergency service to five million people across Yorkshire.

They work hand-in-hand with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) to improve patients’ chances of a successful recovery in situations where time is of the essence.

YAA receives no government funding but relies solely on individuals, communities, and businesses to keep their two helicopters in the sky, saving lives.

The £500 donation from Saddleworth Rotary Club was presented to Angela by president Clint Elliott.

He said: “We knew how important the Air Ambulance Service is to the people of Yorkshire but you have given us a much better understanding of how much that service relies on the generosity of those same local people.”

Angela thanked the Club members for the invitation and the generous donation. saying how important it is for people to understand how the YAA is funded so it can continue.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance visit their website.

