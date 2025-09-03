Appeal for committee members after Saddleworth villages’ fete success

THE CALL has gone out for more members and younger blood to help a Saddleworth area’s community group keep putting on ‘better’ events.

People in Scouthead and Austerlands have had a successful 2025, with the village fete the most recent success.

But chair of the committee, Robert Cragg, has appealed for more people to come forward and help organise showpieces.

He said: “Here’s the thing. The committee that runs the community group and is responsible for events, is only six strong.

“We have others who work hard to support us but are mostly over 70-years-old.

“As well as volunteers, we need some more committee members with new ideas, to lead the group into the future.

“The more there are of us, the better we can share the work and the less onerous it will be for any one person.

“Every time we run an event, it is better than the previous one. Which is as it should be but it has only been made possible this year by extra volunteers that have come forward to help.”

Scouthead and Austerlands’ village fete, on Saturday, August 16, saw more than 500 people attend Dawson’s Field.

A fairground organ provided a backdrop and gave the event a festive atmosphere, along with live music and dancing.

An expanded number of children’s games in the centre of the field included dinosaur hoppers, football shooting and more.

While younger visitors enjoyed meeting sheep, chickens, ducks, and two pea chicks with their adoptive mother, a chicken.

A tractor, miniature traction engine and learning how to spin yarn were also popular with the children

Local businesses and voluntary organisations ran a wide range of stalls plus there was a variety of food, drinks and sweet treats on offer and given the weather, a very popular ice cream van.

A spokesperson for the community group said: “It was great to see so many families enjoying the event.

“We exceeded last year’s record attendance and were pleased to provide affordable fun for so many.

“We are grateful to everyone who got involved in organising the event and all the volunteers who made the day possible – it wouldn’t have happened without them.

“Thanks also to the local businesses and individuals who generously donated raffle and tombola prizes, and to Saddleworth Parish Council for allowing us to use Dawson’s Field.”

*IF YOU are interested in joining the committee, you can contact Robert Cragg by emailing at robertcragg@gmail.com