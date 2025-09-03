Eye-catching display in Uppermill office as solicitors and artists collaborate

A NEW office in Uppermill is showcasing art as part of a community collaboration with The Saddleworth Group of Artists.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers has partnered with the local artists to display their work in communal areas of their building on the village High Street.

Suzanne Wright, of Pearson, explained: “We took time and care to refurbish this amazing building using local firms, so it was only fitting that when it came to the artwork we looked at what we had on our doorstep.

“The aim is to have a rotating collection of art showcased across our reception, meeting rooms and communal areas.

“All the pieces are available to purchase and it’s something for our clients to enjoy, hopefully find out more about the group and maybe buy some pieces.

“There are some amazingly talented artists in our community and it has been pleasure to work with them and have them hang their work in our new office.

“A few staff already have their favourites and are thinking of purchasing some pictures.”

Saddleworth Art Group, founded in 1950, currently boasts over 40 members from a variety of artistic backgrounds working in different media including oil, watercolour, ink, pastel, stitch, etchings and sculpture.

The aim of the collaboration is to exhibit a variety of work, with paintings changing every few months to showcase different styles and artists.

Janis Bowie, President of Saddleworth Art Group, said: “We feel flattered for being asked and thrilled to have the opportunity to show our work in such a lovely, tastefully refurbished building.”

The law firm also hopes to play a part in the Saddleworth Art Trail, next year providing a central Uppermill location and further help the group showcase their talents.

Anyone who has been into the Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offices recently, liked a painting and wants to buy a piece can enquire at the reception.