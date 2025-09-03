Dr Kershaw’s lauds latest Government funding

A HOSPICE which provides vital care for people in the area is celebrating after receiving more than £250,000 of Government funding.

Dr Kershaw’s, on Turf Lane in Royton, has been handed £277,090 as part of a nationwide £75 million investment to support the sustainability of hospice care services across England.

And the money will be used to upgrade vital oxygen delivery equipment, introduce air conditioning for its wellbeing centre and purchase a new food trolley and patient beds for the inpatient unit.

It will also explore the introduction of electric vehicles for its community team.

These key improvements will support long-term energy efficiency and reduce the organisation’s environmental impact.

Adele Doherty, chief executive of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive this funding.

“It will enable us to invest in our infrastructure in ways that directly benefit our patients, while also helping us meet our environmental responsibilities.

“Upgrading our oxygen systems and looking at electric vehicles for our community team are practical steps that reflect our commitment to sustainability and high-quality care.

“This funding ensures we can continue to evolve and provide the very best services to those who need us, now and in the future.”

Dr Kershaw’s is one of over 170 organisations across England receiving support through the programme, which is administered by NHS England on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care and forms part of the Government’s wider ambition to deliver more personalised, dignified, and sustainable care at the end of life.

The funding is separate from the hospice’s annual operational budget, which for 2025–26 stands at £5.4 million.

With less than a quarter of this funded, it must raise three-quarters of its running costs each year through fundraising and donations.

And while this capital grant does not contribute to the facility’s day-to-day running, long-term investment in infrastructure can help it better serve the community.