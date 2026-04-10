New flexible event space The Loom helps weave brighter future for Oldham

NEW event space The Loom is helping to weave a brighter future as part of Oldham’s £450million town centre transformation.

Guests gathered to celebrate the brand-new flexible venue, whose name pays homage to the borough’s cottage heritage.

Standing proudly at Parliament Square, next to The Spindles shopping centre and above the new Oldham Market, it will be available for everything from wedding receptions to jobs fairs and bingo nights.

The three names – The Loom, The Market, and The Spindles – are tributes to Oldham’s story as the world centre for cotton spinning in the 19th century.

Oldham Council Leader Cllr Arooj Shah said: “The Loom is a landmark moment for our town centre and a powerful symbol of Oldham’s transformation.

“It brings together our proud heritage and our bold vision for the future, weaving new opportunities for culture, business and community into the fabric of our town.

“This is exactly the kind of vibrant, flexible space that will see Oldham thrive — a place where people can come together, celebrate together, and create moments that matter.”

A flexible space that can stay open as one large room or be divided into smaller areas, The Loom can hold up to 1,000 guests standing, around 700 seated, or 500 for dining.

It has layout options to suit every occasion, including conferences, networking events, awards nights, formal dinners, celebrations and a theatre set-up for performances, presentations and talks.

It can also be set up in an exhibition layout for trade shows and wedding fairs, or transformed into a full party layout complete with a stage, DJ setup and dancefloor.

Find out more online: www.thespindles.co.uk/the-loom